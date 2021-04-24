167,293 Shares in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Gatos Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,592,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GATO opened at $10.39 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

