Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $1,539,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,047,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,593,269.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $1,501,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,496,200.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,483,200.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $1,480,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,469,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $1,469,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $1,443,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,466,400.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

