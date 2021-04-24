Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $1,805,715.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Markel stock opened at $1,188.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,156.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,053.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,161.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Markel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Markel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

