ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 894,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $710.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.