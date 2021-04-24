Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

