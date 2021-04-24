Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $29.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IVZ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Invesco stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

