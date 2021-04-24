Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

