B. Riley Raises Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $38.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.70.

PRPL stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

