BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $944.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $924.00 to $944.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $813.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $757.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $708.52. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

