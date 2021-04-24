Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $981,000 in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Spruce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $17.07 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

