Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 390,847 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 87,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $498.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. Research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.