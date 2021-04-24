RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 192,789 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $518.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

