Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $65.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $322.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

