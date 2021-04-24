OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.06 million, a PE ratio of -132.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. As a group, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

