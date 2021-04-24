Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Unity Biotechnology worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 69,282 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

