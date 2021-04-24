AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 514,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,825,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 8,843.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $414.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Equities analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

