F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in F.N.B. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in F.N.B. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

