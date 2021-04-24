Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.47 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

