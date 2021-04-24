LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

