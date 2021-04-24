7,885 Shares in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

NYSE WDR opened at $25.00 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

