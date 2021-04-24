LPL Financial LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

