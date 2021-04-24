Northern Trust Corp Buys 21,453 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Curis were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Curis by 655,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Curis by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Curis by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. Curis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRIS shares. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

