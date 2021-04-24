The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $83.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average is $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

