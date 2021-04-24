Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

