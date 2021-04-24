Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

