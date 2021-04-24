Northern Trust Corp Sells 47,155 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,155 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of McEwen Mining worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in McEwen Mining by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The business had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

