Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $112.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

