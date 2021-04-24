Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.88.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $89,328.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,165 shares of company stock worth $1,702,276. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.