Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,875 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.56% of PAVmed worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 79,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PAVmed news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

PAVM opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $388.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

PAVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PAVmed in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

