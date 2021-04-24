Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 650,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $532.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.