Northern Trust Corp Invests $902,000 in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

