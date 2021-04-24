Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLXT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 523.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Calyxt by 788.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $204.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.36. Calyxt, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

