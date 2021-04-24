Northern Trust Corp Has $762,000 Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares in the last quarter.

CFA opened at $70.63 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $70.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

