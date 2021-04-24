Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $390.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. Analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

