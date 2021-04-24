Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.