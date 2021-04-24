scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of scPharmaceuticals worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 16.07. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.99.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

