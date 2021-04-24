CAE Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.56.

Shares of CAE opened at C$38.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.15 billion and a PE ratio of 974.87. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$18.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.44.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million.

CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

