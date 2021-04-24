FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 139,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

