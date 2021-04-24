Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $27,000 Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

Banco de Chile stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

