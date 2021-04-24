Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $40,000 in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

OTCMKTS SNRHU opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

