Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 894 Shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SWK were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SWK by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $16.66 on Friday. SWK Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Equities analysts forecast that SWK Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SWKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

