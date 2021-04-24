Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ReneSola were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOL. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $10.11 on Friday. ReneSola Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $703.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

SOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

