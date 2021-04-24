KeyCorp Weighs in on Talos Energy Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $907.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 439,665 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 50,986 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

