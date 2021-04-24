Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 48,818 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Air T worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $26,142.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,948.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,665 shares of company stock worth $74,216. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Air T alerts:

Shares of AIRT opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.