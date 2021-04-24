Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

XM stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

