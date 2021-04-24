Eric S. Yuan Sells 15,625 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $336.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.67 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 278.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 445,027 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

