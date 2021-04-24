Piper Sandler Upgrades Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) to “Overweight”

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

XM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of XM stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $163,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.