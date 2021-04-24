BMO Capital Markets Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $450.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.48.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $381.95 on Thursday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.75 and its 200-day moving average is $320.37.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Anthem by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 391,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.