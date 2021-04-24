Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Richard P. Bentley Sells 238,921 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 923,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,977,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BSY stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BSY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

