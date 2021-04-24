Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Mizuho

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 335.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,604,000 after buying an additional 367,311 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

